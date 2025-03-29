New international terminal taking shape at the Colorado Springs Airport

COLORADO SPRINGS — A new international terminal is starting to take shape at the Colorado Springs (COS) Airport! Southwest Airlines will have a seasonal nonstop flight from Colorado Springs to Cancun beginning June 7.
WATCH: Growing service while maintaining convenience at the Colorado Springs Airport
So far, the COS Airport says they've done 64 inspections on the renovation project, including a new customs area.
For a list of all flights offered at the COS Airport, visit the City of Colorado Springs website.
