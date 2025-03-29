New international terminal taking shape at the Colorado Springs Airport

COLORADO SPRINGS — A new international terminal is starting to take shape at the Colorado Springs (COS) Airport! Southwest Airlines will have a seasonal nonstop flight from Colorado Springs to Cancun beginning June 7.

WATCH: Growing service while maintaining convenience at the Colorado Springs Airport

So far, the COS Airport says they've done 64 inspections on the renovation project, including a new customs area.

Pikes Peak Regional Building Department

For a list of all flights offered at the COS Airport, visit the City of Colorado Springs website.

___





U.S. Customs and Border Protection now allowed to be transported using military tactical vehicles A recent release from Peterson Space Force Base reveals that a new decision from the Secretary of Defense allows U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) personnel to be transported by military tactical vehicles. U.S. Customs and Border Protection are to be transported using military vehicles

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.