Colorado mass vaccination clinics to offer drive-up services this weekend

PUEBLO — Colorado's state-run mass vaccination clinic at the State Fairgrounds in Pueblo County will offer a new drive-up clinic starting on Friday, March 26.

The drive-thru clinics will only be available over the weekends Friday to Monday.

The clinics at the Broadmoor World Arena in El Paso County and Centura Health will be administering the vaccine through Gov. Polis' "Vaccines for All" plan.

The drive-up clinics will be available through appointment only. Appointments are now being scheduled in El Paso County and Pueblo County through Centura Health versus through county websites.

Individuals who meet the state's phased eligibility can schedule an appointment for the drive-up clinic here.

In order to sign up for a vaccine, you will need to make a Centura Health account and complete a vaccine notification sign-up form to be added to our registry.

Drive-thru vaccine times:

Broadmoor World Arena in Colorado Springs: Friday – Monday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Colorado State Fairgrounds in Pueblo: Friday – Monday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Phase 1B.4 Prioritization List:

People ages 50 and older

Student-facing higher education faculty and staff

Frontline essential workers in food/restaurant services

Frontline essential workers in manufacturing

Frontline essential workers for the U.S. Postal Service

Frontline essential workers in public transit

Frontline essential workers in public health

Frontline essential human service workers

Faith leaders

Frontline essential direct care providers for people experiencing homelessness

Frontline essential journalists

Continuity of local government

Continuation of operations for state government

Adults who received a placebo during COVID-19 vaccine trials

People age 16-49 with one high-risk condition

The governor's office estimates there are more than 2.5 million Coloradans in the Phase 1B.4 group.

