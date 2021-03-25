Colorado mass vaccination clinics to offer drive-up services this weekend

PUEBLO — Colorado's state-run mass vaccination clinic at the State Fairgrounds in Pueblo County will offer a new drive-up clinic starting on Friday, March 26.
The drive-thru clinics will only be available over the weekends Friday to Monday.
The clinics at the Broadmoor World Arena in El Paso County and Centura Health will be administering the vaccine through Gov. Polis' "Vaccines for All" plan.
The drive-up clinics will be available through appointment only. Appointments are now being scheduled in El Paso County and Pueblo County through Centura Health versus through county websites.
Individuals who meet the state's phased eligibility can schedule an appointment for the drive-up clinic here.
In order to sign up for a vaccine, you will need to make a Centura Health account and complete a vaccine notification sign-up form to be added to our registry.
Drive-thru vaccine times:
Broadmoor World Arena in Colorado Springs: Friday – Monday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Colorado State Fairgrounds in Pueblo: Friday – Monday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Phase 1B.4 Prioritization List:
- People ages 50 and older
- Student-facing higher education faculty and staff
- Frontline essential workers in food/restaurant services
- Frontline essential workers in manufacturing
- Frontline essential workers for the U.S. Postal Service
- Frontline essential workers in public transit
- Frontline essential workers in public health
- Frontline essential human service workers
- Faith leaders
- Frontline essential direct care providers for people experiencing homelessness
- Frontline essential journalists
- Continuity of local government
- Continuation of operations for state government
- Adults who received a placebo during COVID-19 vaccine trials
- People age 16-49 with one high-risk condition
The governor's office estimates there are more than 2.5 million Coloradans in the Phase 1B.4 group.
_____
KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.
News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App
Youtube | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter