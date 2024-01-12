Club Q Hero Thomas James honored for military service at Colorado Avalanche game Wednesday

DENVER, Colo. — It was a special night for Club Q hero Thomas James. He was one of three people who helped stop the Club Q shooter in Colorado Springs.

James was honored as Hero of the Game during the Colorado Avalanche's shutout win over the Vegas Golden Knights Wednesday night.

News5's Dianne Derby was able to sit down and talk to the Navy petty officer last year.

James said that it was his wish to go to an Avs game, and News5 helped make it come true as Dianne Derby nominated him as Hero of the Game.

He received a goodie bag from the team, as well as a gift card. Not to mention, it was a great first Avs game for James to witness in person as Colorado shutout the reigning Stanley Cup champions 3-0.

