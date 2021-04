CANON CITY — A Canon City mansion that is more than 100 years old could become an officials landmark.

The Clelland Peabody Mansion near Highway 50 and 4th St. is in the process of becoming a Canon City historic structure.

The mansion was built in 1881 by former Mayor James Clelland.

Former Colorado Governor James Peabody also lived at the mansion.

Canon City Council will decide whether or not to make the mansion a historic structure.