Cleaner arrested for stealing jewelry from houses, police searching for more victims

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — The Colorado Springs Police Department arrested a cleaner who stole jewelry from a homeowner after being hired to clean their homes.

On Jan. 14, detectives assigned to divisional investigations at the Falcon division assisted officers with a theft investigation and 48-year-old Beryl Elizabeth Pippert (Giesler) was arrested without incident.

Further investigation revealed another item that was stolen from a different victim who employed Pippert as a cleaner.

Additional items were located that were suspected to be stolen from other unknown victims.

The Colorado Springs Police Department believes there may additional victims who are unaware they are missing items.

If a victim employed Pippert and they're missing items, contact police by email: CSPDReturnedProperty@coloradosprings.gov

In the email, please include your name and contact information, a case report number if one was made, a list of the missing items and a time frame when Ms. Pippert was employed.

Detectives will follow up as soon as available.

This is still an active investigation and anyone with information or who is a witness to this investigation is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.

_____

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.

News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App | Youtube

Social media: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter