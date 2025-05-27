City of Colorado Springs says roundabout at troubled intersection is not feasible at this time

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — An intersection of Colorado Springs that has seen traffic deaths and left drivers scratching their heads on many occasions will not be getting any changes for the foreseeable future.

On Tuesday, the City of Colorado Springs said its feasibility study for the proposed roundabout at the intersection of Platte Avenue and Nevada Avenue had been completed.

The City traffic engineer, Todd Frisbie, said that at this time, he does not recommend moving forward with the proposed project to make the intersection safer. His reasoning is below.

News5 has continued to follow the troubles this intersection has had in the city. In 2023, we brought you the story of the Romero family, who lost their father, Bobbie Romero, at the intersection in a fatal motorcycle accident.

At the time of that story, crash data from the Colorado Springs Police Department showed there had been 80 crashes at the intersection since 2018.

Following our extensive coverage, the City of Colorado Springs worked to make some immediate changes to the area. In September of 2023, the city installed no left turn signs for east and westbound drivers at the intersection.

That move was done as the intersection was marked in an August 2022 study showed 38.5% of crashes involved a left turn, while the expected rate for that type of intersection was only 16% of crashes.

Other grassroots efforts called for change, with a petition gaining hundreds of signatures calling for the roundabout in 2024.

