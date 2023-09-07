Colorado Springs intersection sees major change Wednesday, aims to halt crashes

COLORADO SPRINGS — The intersection of E. Platte Ave. and N. Nevada Ave. saw a major change on Wednesday. The busy crossroads are located in Downtown Colorado Springs, just north of Acacia Park.

The major intersection is where the William Palmer Statue stands in the middle of the road. Wednesday, the City of Colorado Springs installed no left turn signs on E. Platte Ave. and applies to drivers going both east and west on Platte Ave.

A spokesperson with the City told News5 the following:

We installed it because safety studies showed the intersection was more dangerous than you would expect. City of Colorado Springs

One family knows the dangers of this intersection all too well. Isadore Romero was killed at the intersection back in April.

Bobbie Romero, Isadore's daughter, said she avoided the intersection even before her father's passing.

