City Council passes resolution opposing the sale of recreational marijuana in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — In November, voters will have the choice to legalize the sale of recreational marijuana in Colorado Springs. Today, City Council passed a resolution opposing the measure.

Questions 300 and 301 relate to the legalization of recreational cannabis in the Springs and a 5% sales tax that would go along with it.

The resolution passed by a vote of 6-3, with councilmembers Bill Murray, Yolanda Avila, and Nancy Henjum opposing.

Councilmember Dave Donelson sponsored the resolution. He says he's worried about things like Colorado Springs' placement as one of the best places to live, the harms of cannabis use, the number of dispensaries that could sell recreationally, and "destroying the health and social fabric of Colorado with negative side effects" according to the resolution.

"This will give city councilmembers the opportunity to go on record, opposing or supporting, the ballot initiative legalizing retail marijuana. Before citizens vote, I believe they deserve to know where their city council stands on the issue," said Donelson.

Anthony Carlson is the campaign manager for Your Choice Colorado, the group that collected 98,000 signatures

to get the two questions on the ballot this year.

He thinks that city council has more important things to do with their time and feels as if they're sharing messages of "reefer madness".

"There's a lot of more important things our city council can be taking on to make sure we're taking care of the challenges of this city, rather than wasting time today talking about an initiative that's in the past," said Carlson.

The city council resolution does not affect ballots for voters this November.

