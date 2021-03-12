Churches in Pueblo keep getting broken into

PUEBLO — Church leaders in Pueblo are getting tired of thieves stealing from them.

The latest in a string of break-ins happened at Evangelist Church of God in Christ and Bethlehem Baptist, both of which are in the Bessemer neighborhood.

Evangelist Church was broken into some time last Sunday night or Monday morning and instruments and sound equipment were stolen. Bethlehem Baptist was broken into last Friday and Wednesday. Sound equipment, food, appliances, and other items were stolen.

"We are a depot for a lot of things, resources logistics, and to see someone take that selfishly, it is very disappointing. It almost brings you to tears when you see the interruption that they caused," Rev. Eric Carnell at Bethlehem Baptis said.

Pueblo Police said they are reaching out to church leaders to ask what kind of resources they can provide.

If you have any information on these break-ins, call Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP.