Children's Hospital Colorado hosting virtual town hall around suicide

KOAA
Posted at 1:59 PM, Aug 31, 2022
The Children's Hospital of Colorado is hosting a virtual Parent's Town Hall today from 5:30 pm - 6:30 pm. The town hall was created to build awareness during Suicide Prevention Awareness Month.

According to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, suicide is the leading cause of death for youth in Colorado.

Families across the state are eager for information on how to identify and help kids in crisis and how to prevent a crisis. Last year alone, the emergency department at Children's Hospital Colorado saw anywhere between 15-40 kids each day suffering from a mental health crisis.

Experts will be speaking at the virtual town hall about a range of topics from suicidality to how to have bold conversations. For more information on the town hall, you can register here.

