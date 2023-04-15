Watch Now
Child injured in suspected DUI crash

Three car wreck caused by driver who ran red light
Posted at 1:24 PM, Apr 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-15 15:24:19-04

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado — A child was seriously injured in a three-car wreck caused by a suspected drunk driver in Colorado Springs Friday afternoon.

Officers arrested Odette Lopez Corderro on charges of vehicular assault, child abuse, and driving under the influence.

They believe she ran a red light at South Circle Drive and Lake Avenue causing the wreck.

The injured child was a passenger in the van she was driving. That child was rushed to a local hospital for treatment.

Lopez Cordero is currently in jail on a $10,000 bond. Her first court appearance is scheduled for Friday, April 21.

____

