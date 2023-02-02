Charges announced for drivers involved in deadly crash

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado — Three drivers have been charged following a deadly October crash, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department. It happened at the intersection of Lake Ave. and Venetucci Blvd. on the evening of Oct. 28, 2022.

Below is a list of who has been arrested, and what charges they are facing:

54-year-old Michael David Tapia Sr.



vehicular homicide

four counts of vehicular assault

driving under the influence



29-year-old Nicholas Tyler Watson

vehicular homicide-reckless driving

four counts of vehicular assault

41-year-old Desislava Georgieva Volkova



vehicular homicide-reckless driving

four counts of vehicular assault

Tapia Sr.'s son, 32-year-old Michael Tapia Jr. passed away as a result of the car crash. He was a passenger in the vehicle that Tapia Sr. was driving.

Investigators determined that Watson and Volkova were both driving at excessive speeds as the result of a road rage altercation.

Watson was arrested on Jan. 10 and Volkova was arrested on Jan. 18.

____

