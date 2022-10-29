Watch Now
A serious three-car traffic accident leaves multiple in critical condition Friday night

Posted at 9:13 PM, Oct 28, 2022
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — The Colorado Springs Fire Department and Police Department responded to a three-car traffic accident Friday night.

According to Colorado Springs Springs Police, they responded to the crash around 8:30 pm located at Westbound Lake Avenue and Venetucci Blvd.

According to the Colorado Springs Fire Department, multiple people are in critical condition.

Colorado Springs Police and Fire Departments are please asking all to avoid the area.

News5 has a crew on the way to the scene and will provide more information as it comes in.

