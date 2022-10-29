A serious three-car traffic accident leaves multiple in critical condition Friday night

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — The Colorado Springs Fire Department and Police Department responded to a three-car traffic accident Friday night.

According to Colorado Springs Springs Police, they responded to the crash around 8:30 pm located at Westbound Lake Avenue and Venetucci Blvd.

According to the Colorado Springs Fire Department, multiple people are in critical condition.

#ColoradoSpringsFire is on scene a 3 car serious traffic accident with critical patients at lakes Av and Venerucci Blvd. Use alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/j8MmIEsifS — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) October 29, 2022

Colorado Springs Police and Fire Departments are please asking all to avoid the area.

News5 has a crew on the way to the scene and will provide more information as it comes in.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.