Evacuation order lifted after Chapel Hills Mall gas leak

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Fire Department has given the all-clear at the Chapel Hills Mall following a gas leak Wednesday afternoon.

Details on what caused the break are not yet available. News5 is on scene working to gather more information.

The mall was evacuated for less than an hour as crews worked to resolve the problem by shutting off the gas supply.

Crews across the city and region are working to address problems with downed trees, electrical lines, overturned trucks, and more due to this sustained wind event.

The City of Colorado Springs is hosting a media briefing at 4pm to provide more information on response efforts.

