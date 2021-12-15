Multiple wind restrictions in place for El Paso County and Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — The National Weather Service extended its high wind and red flag warning for El Paso County and Colorado Springs through 5 PM today.

Wind gusts of up to 60-80 MPH are expected for the next few hours, to decrease to 40-50 MPH after 4:00 PM today. Unless you have to travel, don't.

Currently, high profile vehicles, like semi trucks, tractor trailers, buses, and recreational vehicles are not allowed on I-25, Powers Boulevard, US 24, Highway 115, and Colorado 83 in El Paso County. These vehicles are asked to park and shelter in place.

The National Weather Service warns that these winds make traveling 'hazardous,' due to the high wind gusts and flying debris.

The City of Colorado Springs is asking residents to only call 911 for life threatening emergencies, as the call centers are being inundated right now. For non-emergencies, please call CSPD's non-emergency line at 719-444-7000, or the appropriate agency's phone number.

Power Outages

Multiple power outages have been reported throughout the city, affecting tens of thousands of residents. To monitor where the electric outages are, you can use the Colorado Spring Utilities online outage map here: Outage map link

If you are without power, do not use ovens, stoves, or camping stoves for heat, this can lead to carbon monoxide poisoning, and if you have a generator, make sure it is only outdoors and away from windows.

DO NOT touch or otherwise interact with power lines, they may appear harmless but can cause serious injury or death if touched. If you see a downed power line, please call Colorado Springs Utilities at 719-448-4800.

Downed Trees

There are downed trees all over the region. Private trees are the responsibility of the property owner, but public trees and trees blocking public roads can be taken care of by the local government.

If it is not an emergency, you can call (719) 385-7623 in Colorado Springs or use the GoCOS app, or use the SeeClickFix app in Manitou Springs.

