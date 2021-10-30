Changes coming to TSA checkpoints at Denver's airport

DENVER — Big changes are coming Tuesday for Transportation Security Administration checkpoints at Denver International Airport ahead of the holiday season.

Beginning Nov. 2, the lanes at DIA's South and A Bridge checkpoints will be for general screening only. That means anyone with a regular boarding pass will want to go there.

If you have TSA PreCheck, for example, you'll want to head to the North checkpoint as that's where you'll find multiple dedicated lanes.

Travelers will also find airline premium access lanes there, along with a few general screening lanes and a Travel-Lite lane. That's for travelers with only, for example, a backpack, purse or briefcase. No rolling luggage will be accepted at that lane.

TSA spokesperson Lorie Dankers says these changes are in preparation for a busy holiday season, as the airport sees more and more travelers.

"We need to make sure we're ready for that, make sure that our operations are running at 100% and make sure that our staff is ready to go as well," she said. "We are going to keep tweaking the operation in hopes of being able to find the most efficient way to get people through the security checkpoint."

Some travelers, like Emily Toney, are coming to the airport nearly three hours in advance to avoid any TSA headaches.

"I think the last time I came here, I waited for an hour in security. So, yeah, it's been so bad," she said.

She doesn't have TSA PreCheck, so having more general screening lanes at the south checkpoint will be helpful.

"I would love that, 100%," Toney said. "The more lines you make, I think the easier it'll be."

As the world's third-busiest airport gets even busier, the airport and TSA staff are trying to find ways to alleviate the congestion.

"This is one step in that direction," airport spokesperson Stephanie Figueroa said Friday.

The airport also plans to remove the construction walls to help travelers better navigate the terminal.

"Just right before Thanksgiving, we expect the walls in the center of the terminal on levels five and six to come down, making it a lot easier for passengers to make their way either from north or south, south to north," Figueroa said.

While these changes are no silver bullet, people like Toney are glad the airport is adjusting amid its own growing pains.

"[DIA] is not the best right now, but working for it," Toney said.

The airport is still warning travelers to arrive two hours before their departure time to allow for the TSA screening. If necessary, TSA will open additional PreCheck lanes at the South and A Bridge checkpoints.