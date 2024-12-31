Changes ahead: Pueblo Rescue Mission to have new management in 2025

PUEBLO, Colo. — An imminent overhaul is coming to the Pueblo Rescue Mission.

These changes come on the heels of the Mission's former executive, Lori Arabie, turning herself into law enforcement after a warrant was issued for her arrest.

Crime Pueblo Police have arrested 54-year-old Lori Arabie Ashleigh Quintana

Pueblo Police say Arabie stole money from Rescue Mission clients.

WATCH: Pueblo Police Department arrests woman accused of felony theft at the Pueblo Rescue Mission

"It was their money. They had gone out and earned that money," said SafeSide Recovery President Rob Miller. "The mission ran out of money, (and) had some really bad actors involved in operating the place on a day to day basis."

SafeSide is a service focused on addiction recovery. With it being next door to the Rescue Mission, Miller says many clients utilize both places.

"I get choked up thinking about these people," Miller said.

Miller said his team will now manage the mission on an interim basis.

"The City is going to be looking for a long term operator of this mission," he added.

The management change takes effect January 1. Miller said he isn't sure how long SafeSide will be in charge, but added he would like his center to play a role in the mission's future.

"We want to be helping, and we want to be encouraging, even if it's just for three to four months," Miller said.

