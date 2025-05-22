Ceremonies to honor those who died serving our country happening on Memorial Day

SOUTHERN COLORADO (KOAA) — If you're looking for ways to honor those who died serving our country, there are several events happening on Memorial Day in our area.

You can view some ceremonies that will be happening in southern Colorado below:

Evergreen Cemetery

One of the busies cemeteries in Colorado Springs will be the historic Evergreen Cemetery. There are almost 80,000 burial sites at the cemetery. Staff will be on hand all weekend to assist visitors at the cemetery.

Pikes Peak National Cemetery

The ceremony, which starts at 10 a.m., will feature music from New Horizons concert band, the Color Guard and guest speakers. More than 2,000 people are expected this year, so the cemetery has teamed up with Redemption Hill Church to offer overflow parking. Shuttles at the church will bring guests to the ceremony.

Monument Cemetery

The Memorial Day ceremony will be from 10 a.m. to noon. There will be guest speakers and a presentation of flags. The cemetery is located on 8th Street.

Pueblo Ceremony

There will be a ceremony at 11:30 a.m. at the Historic Arkansas Riverwalk. There will be a flyover by Doss Aviation and performances by the Fort Carson Vocalists and Band.

7th Annual Angel Run

You can sign up for the run, which is being held on Memorial Day in Colorado Springs. It's hosted by Red Leg Brewing and raises money for Angels of America's Fallen. The non-profit is based in Colorado Springs and covers the cost of after school activities for children of the fallen until their 19th birthday. Registration for the race ends Sunday.

