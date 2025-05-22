Air Force Academy invites volunteers to place American flags on veteran graves for Memorial Day

AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (KOAA) — The Air Force Academy is inviting volunteers to place American Flags on veteran graves on Memorial Day at the Academy Cemetery.

Volunteers are asked to meet at the Memorial Hall at the cemetery (3026 Parade Loop Road, U.S. Air Force Academy) at 9:45 a.m.

Anyone interested can attend; RSVPs or registrations aren't required. There are no uniform requirements for veterans. All visitors should be prepared to present a government-issued ID.

Volunteers and U.S. Air Force Academy Staff will be placing more than 1,600 American flags on veteran graves to commemorate the day.

If there is inclement weather, the Academy will not reschedule, and Academy staff will place the flags themselves as soon as the weather allows.





