CDC releases new information Wednesday on deadly E. Coli outbreak

COLORADO SPRINGS — New information from the CDC Wednesday shows the number of people sickened in a deadly E. coli outbreak that likely originated in Colorado Springs.

The agency says the total number of people sickened has grown from 75 to 104. The outbreak spans across 14 states.

It's been linked to sliced onions on McDonald's Quarter Pounders. The FDA says those sliced onions were likely sourced from the Taylor Farms facility in Colorado Springs.

The CDC says four of the people who got sick developed a severe kidney condition that can cause kidney failure, and 35 people were hospitalized. One person in western Colorado died.

