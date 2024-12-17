CBI releases updates on fatal City Market shooting in Woodland Park

WOODLAND PARK — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) released a statement on the investigation into the fatal shooting at a City Market in Woodland Park, on Friday, November 29.
In early December, CBI found that the shooting was a result of a child exchange, where 28-year-old Luis Morales was shot by the boyfriend of his child’s mother.
According to CBI, their ongoing investigation revealed that Morales, the child's biological father, threatened the mother's boyfriend with a knife.
The boyfriend of the mother then pulled a gun on Morales and fired a single shot, which hit Morales.
Officers and witnesses tried to administer first aid to Morales, but he ultimately
succumbed to his injuries at a local hospital.
The 29-year-old man who fired the gun remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators.
CBI states that the investigation is likely to be a case of self-defense, but the 4th Judicial District Attorney's Office has the final say.
