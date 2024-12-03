Woodland Park exchange turns violent; tips on how divorced couples can handle child exchanges

A custody exchanged turned violent. An active investigation continues after a man was killed Friday night.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said 28-year-old Luis Morales was shot by the boyfriend of his child’s mother.

Reports indicate the shooter, who is currently not in custody, received multiple threats from Morales.

According to a family attorney Greg Quimby, bringing a significant other to an exchange goes against his recommendations.

“Bringing your boyfriend or girlfriend is asking for trouble," Quimby said.

Quimby’s been practicing law for a long time, and has been running his own family practice out of the 4 Kids building in Colorado Springs.

He says that bringing another person as a witness to an exchange is a good suggestion, but it matters who that person is.

"Bring in your parents, your brothers, your sister, you know, especially common friends," Quimby said. "You bring people that are going to bring the temperature down and not rise the temperature.”

Quimby added places like City Market in Woodland Park are common spots for exchanges, as well as the outsides of police stations. However, divorced couples can also turn to private organizations or CASA for supervised exchanges.

Those options, though, can be costly and not flexible to people's schedules.

"There are constraints there," Quimby said. "It's not just, you know, hey, walk up, sign up, and this weekend you can see your kids.”

Another recommendation: have your phone out and the video on. Quimby says people behave a lot better when they’re on camera.

"The third party is that camera, and people tend to behave themselves, because they know you're going to take that film or that recording and you're going to show it in court and make them look bad," he said.

___





CPW Hunting Coyote after it Attacks 4-year-old Girl A 4-year-old girl was attacked by a coyote on Thanksgiving Day, in northern Colorado Springs near Monument Creek and I-25. A 4-year-old girl was attacked by a coyote in north Colorado Springs on Thanksgiving

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.