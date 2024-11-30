One man injured, one person in custody after shooting outside City Market in Woodland Park

WOODLAND PARK — The Woodland Park Police Department said officers responded to a shooting at the City Market parking lot in Woodland Park around 5:30 p.m. Friday night.

Woodland Park Police Chief Chris Deisler said one man was injured and taken to a nearby hospital. There is no update on his condition. Officials said one person was taken into custody at the scene and there is no danger to the public.

Chief Deisler sent News5 the following statement:

"Due to the sensitivities surrounding the parties involved, I can’t release more at this point but we have everyone involved and are continuing to investigate."

The City Market is on Gold Hill Place South off of Highway 24.

News5 will update this story when we receive more information.

—-

This is an ongoing investigation, and News5 will release more information as it becomes available.





