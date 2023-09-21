Cat lovers wanted: Pikes Peak Humane Society gets a surplus of kittens

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Pikes Peak Humane Society has recently had a lot of kittens come into their facility. The shelter currently has over 300 kittens in foster care and at their building.

The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region says they often see a lot of kittens come in during spring, but right now, there is an unusually high amount.

One of the reasons there are so many is because the shelter will get pregnant cats that then give birth, or the shelter will have families bring in litters because they can't take care of them.

The Humane Society says that thanks to their network of foster families, they're able to take care of all the kittens while they work to get them adopted.

The kittens have to reach a certain age before they can be adopted, so there may be a slight waiting period for those looking to take them home.

You may remember when the Humane Society made a similar cry for help when they had a lot of dogs come into their facility.

Over the Fourth of July weekend, the shelter had 90 total dogs come in. Most of the dogs were strays or lost pets, but close to 30 were surrendered by their owners.

The Humane Society reached out to the community for help as capacity started to become more of a concern.

These recent capacity issues come a little over a year after the Pikes Peak Humane Society received an expansion to their facility.

The expansion added a total of 3,000 square feet to the building, allowing veterinarians to conduct around 5,000 more procedures to maintain the health of the animals.

According to Director of Veterinary Services, Julie Crosby, the facility added an additional dental suite to "do dentals for senior shelter animals to get them ready for adoption." They also added several extra medical kennels for animals undergoing surgery and hospitalization.

The project cost $7 million to complete and was finished at the end of 2022.

____

