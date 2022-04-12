Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region expanding

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region is expanding its ability to provide care for homeless animals.

The expansion will add 3,000 square feet to the current facility. The Humane Society says that the expansion will allow veterinarians to conduct around 5,000 more procedures to help maintain the health of the animals.

Some of the procedures performed include pay/neuter surgeries, routine care, and emergency cases for homeless animals.

"We'll be adding an additional dental suite so we can do dentals for senior shelter animals to get them ready for adoption. We will also have several additional medical kennels both for surgery and for hospital animals," said Director of Veterinary Services Julie Crosby.

The expansion project is set to cost $7 million.

The new clinic expansion is set to be complete by the end of 2022.

