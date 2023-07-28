Dog days of summer at Pikes Peak Humane Society

COLORADO SPRINGS — A lot more dogs than typical are filling kennels at the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region.

90 dogs arrived at the shelters in just two days the fourth weekend of July.

Strays and lost dogs account for a portion of the incoming dogs.

Close to 30 were surrendered by owners.

“With already having a lot of dogs in our in our shelters, now here in the summertime, we have even more and right now we're at about 65% of our capacity,” said Cody Costra with the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region.

Capacity is a concern because more dogs are coming into the shelter than are leaving.

“We're just reaching out to our community any way that we can to try to get as much help as possible,” said Costra.

If you are thinking about adding a dog as a pet the Humane Society would love for you to see the dogs they have available.

Click hereto see some of the animals available for adoption.

