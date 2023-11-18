Care and Share holds annual 'Take a Turkey to Work Day,' donations still accepted

SOUTHERN COLORADO — Friday marked an annual tradition in Southern Colorado as Care and Share Food Bank held it's annual "Take a Turkey to Work Day."

Care and Share members, as well as volunteers, collected frozen turkeys at multiple locations Friday in Colorado Springs, Pueblo, and Alamosa. The turkeys collected on Friday will be distributed to local families for Thanksgiving.

The nonprofit told News5 that food helps to both unite families and create shared memories.

"Those food pantries and soup kitchens and shelters are going to be serving them, or providing them to families through baskets through the next few days," said Shannon Coker, Chief Operating Officer for Care and Share. "So, it is imperative for folks to come today, help us raise money online today, so we can in turn give those turkeys out tomorrow.

Last year, Care and Share said they provided more than 12,000 turkeys to food pantries in Southern Colorado during their annual event. Earlier this week, the nonprofit told News5 they are anticipating to deliver around 15,000 turkeys.

Pueblo is still accepting turkeys through Saturday evening. You can drop off a turkey at Feelin' A Little Philly, which is located near the Colorado State Fairgrounds, or at the Pueblo Ice Arena.

If you weren't able to donate a turkey Friday in Colorado Springs or in Alamosa but still want to help out, Care and Share is accepting donations online. To make a donation, visit Care and Share's Website.

