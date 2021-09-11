'Caravan To Catch A Killer': Oklahoma mother returns to Colorado Springs to continue search for daughter's killer

COLORADO SPRINGS — An Oklahoma mother's journey for justice brings her back to Colorado Springs.

"It's warming my heart the same way it did twelve years ago. I got such a good reception last time which is why I wanted to come back," said Maggie Zingman.

It's been nearly 17 years since her daughter Brittany Phillips was found raped and murdered in her Tulsa apartment on September 30, 2004. But she hasn’t given up her mission to find her daughter’s killer.

"It's The awareness is half of it because if two out of ten get some insight then maybe lives can be saved," said Zingman.

Her daughter was buried on what would have been her nineteenth birthday.

"I taught her everything about safety and it was right next door to the high school she graduated from," said Zingman.

She says the new techniques and laws give her renewed hope for finding the person responsible for her daughter's death.

"I am pushing to get the chief investigator and department to reanalyze all of the old crime scene evidence because back in 2004 they didn't have the ability to minuscule evidence and now they can pull it up with this thing called the MVAC and they have ways to analyze," said Zingman.

While her daughter's case has had access to these new tools, it hasn't been successful.

"Like with our case, it identifies someone who has the DNA but in our case, we didn't convict him because the evidence didn't point to him doing it. The sad thing is it took us back to ground zero, but the good thing is our case proves that you can't falsely convict with DNA," said Zingman.

But she won't stop in her mission so other families won't have to go through what she had too.

"Tell your loved ones that you love them every single night because you never know when something is going to happen," said Zingman. "

For more information on Zingman’s efforts to find her daughter's killer, visit http://www.brittanyphillipsmurder.net/.