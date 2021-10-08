Cañon City to announce results of investigation into May officer involved shooting

CANON CITY — Cañon City Police and the District Attorney are holding a press conference this afternoon to release the findings of the investigation into the officer involved shooting that killed 28-year-old Dalton Buckholz on May 1.

On the night of the incident, two members of the Cañon City Police Department approached the driver of a 1999 Infiniti near the Quality Inn Motel along US Hwy 50 and Dozier Ave.

Buckholz was in the driver's seat when he was fatally shot 4 times by officers. A 20-year-old passenger was also shot, but he survived the incident.

The Coroner ruled Buckholz's death a homicide, but the report did note that amphetamines, methamphetamine, and morphine were present in his system.

Buckholz's family has been waiting for answers on this shooting in the five months since it occurred.

Miranda Hines, his fiancee, did not want this case "to be swept under the rug just because he had tattoos and drugs in his system." She also said that she knew that Buckholz "never would've done anything to not come home."

Terry Ferguson, Buckholz's stepfather, said "they call it a homicide... homicide is murder?... There is no excuse for murder."

Since the incident, family and friends of Buckholz have hosted a series of protests.

The two officers were not injured and were placed on administrative leave following the shooting per department policy.

The Cañon City police chief told the Cañon City Daily Record in August that body camera footage of the incident does not exist.

The investigation into the shooting was carried out by the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, who concluded their portion at the end of August. Under Colorado law, it will be up the the local District Attorney's office to determine whether to pursue charges.

