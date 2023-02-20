Brushfire near CSU Pueblo quickly extinguished by fire crews

PUEBLO, CO — A brush fire broke out Monday afternoon near Colorado State University Pueblo.

The fire was about a half acre in size and burned near the softball and baseball fields on campus.

Crews worked quickly as high winds in the area continued to spread the fire.

No structures were involved in the fire, no one was injured, and the fire is now out.

