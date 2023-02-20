Watch Now
Brushfire near CSU Pueblo quickly extinguished by fire crews

Pueblo brushfire threatens CSU-Pueblo sports facilities
Posted at 3:47 PM, Feb 20, 2023
PUEBLO, CO — A brush fire broke out Monday afternoon near Colorado State University Pueblo.

The fire was about a half acre in size and burned near the softball and baseball fields on campus.

Courtesy of Pueblo Fire Department

Crews worked quickly as high winds in the area continued to spread the fire.

No structures were involved in the fire, no one was injured, and the fire is now out.
