Blue Angels make site visit in Colorado Springs ahead of air show this summer

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Part of the U.S. Navy's Blue Angels team made a stop in Colorado Springs for a site visit on Thursday ahead of the Pikes Peak Regional Airshow this summer.

They landed at the Colorado Jet Center just before 3 p.m. and were moved into a hangar. News5's Dianne Derby had a chance to speak with two of the pilots.

The Blue Angels will headline the airshow in Aug. They say they get to be on the all-volunteer team for two or three years, then they go back to deployment.

To watch the squadron perform, visit the Navy Blue Angels Website.

News5 is a proud sponsor of the Pikes Peak Regional Airshow, which runs from Aug. 17 and 18. The Blue Angels will headline the event, which will feature the following:



aerobatics

flights of historic warbirds

latest in U.S. military aviation

The Pikes Peak Regional Airshow showcases and supports the following:

Peterson Air Force Base Air and Space Museum

Fort Carson 4th Infantry Museum

National Museum of World War II Aviation

To purchase tickets for the event, visit the Pikes Peak Regional Airshow's Website.

