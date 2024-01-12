Blue Angels make site visit in Colorado Springs ahead of air show this summer

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Part of the U.S. Navy's Blue Angels team made a stop in Colorado Springs for a site visit on Thursday ahead of the Pikes Peak Regional Airshow this summer.
They landed at the Colorado Jet Center just before 3 p.m. and were moved into a hangar. News5's Dianne Derby had a chance to speak with two of the pilots.
The Blue Angels will headline the airshow in Aug. They say they get to be on the all-volunteer team for two or three years, then they go back to deployment.
To watch the squadron perform, visit the Navy Blue Angels Website.
News5 is a proud sponsor of the Pikes Peak Regional Airshow, which runs from Aug. 17 and 18. The Blue Angels will headline the event, which will feature the following:
- aerobatics
- flights of historic warbirds
- latest in U.S. military aviation
The Pikes Peak Regional Airshow showcases and supports the following:
- Peterson Air Force Base Air and Space Museum
- Fort Carson 4th Infantry Museum
- National Museum of World War II Aviation
To purchase tickets for the event, visit the Pikes Peak Regional Airshow's Website.
____
