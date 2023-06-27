Bike to Work Day makes its 2023 return to Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — Bike to Work Day is making its 2023 return on Wednesday. News5 is once again a proud sponsor of Bike to Work Day and we will have our own station along the route at Popcycle Bridge (Pikes Peak Greenway at Van Buren Street).

Participants can get free breakfast at more than 30 different stations along the Colorado Springs trail system. Breakfast is served on a first come first serve basis.

Bike to Work Day stops will be open from 6 - 9 a.m

Those interested in participating are encouraged to do the following:



Plan your route in advance

Dress for the weather

Keep yourself visible with bright clothes

Remember your helmet

Remain aware of your surroundings

Participants can register for more information about bike routes, station locations, and connecting with other riders online.

