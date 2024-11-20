Bessemer Wellness Center opens in Pueblo, offers healthcare and criminal justice resources

PUEBLO — More healthcare and criminal justice resources are now available in Pueblo. A ribbon cutting happened Tuesday for the Bessemer Wellness Center.

The center will provide different services, including the following:



medication assisted treatment

a methadone clinic

a criminal justice program

"It gives me great joy, it was a labor of love, and to see all of these vendors and partners, this is what it is going to look like and together we can reimagine how people access healthcare and services that are desperately needed," said Jude Solano with the Bessemer Wellness Center.

The center cost a little more than $2 million to build, and the money came from state and local funding. In the future, the center hopes to have a grocery store inside.

