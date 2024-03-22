Wellness Center: One-stop shop for those needing assistance in Pueblo nearing completion

PUEBLO, Colo. — A new resource center in Pueblo is on track to be done before the summer.

The Bessemer Wellness Center will be a one-stop shop for anyone who needs help. Construction on the building began in May of 2023.

It is part of the Southern Colorado Harm Reduction Association. According to the non-profit it was created in 2017 in response to the opioid epidemic.

According to the National Health Institute, the opioid problem has only gotten worse since 2017.

A total of 47,600 death overdose deaths were reported in 2017, according to the latest data, and as of 2021, a total of 80,411 related overdose deaths occurred.

The center will offer low-cost healthcare resources, help for people experiencing homelessness, and drug addiction, as well as a food pantry. Click here to see a total list of the resources offered.

"It is definitely a need for the community we hear from our folks in this neighborhood all the time, neighbors, not just folks that are struggling, but the neighbors, the the folks in the neighborhood. Seeing this building come to life again," said Jude Solano with the Southern Colorado Harm Reduction Association.

Organizers say it should be done by May after originally trying to open by January of 2024.

The project cost more than $2 million and was funded thanks to help from local, state, and federal, governments.

