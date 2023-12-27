Bessemer Extravaganza holiday tradition continues in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. — Kids in one Pueblo neighborhood got an early Christmas thanks to a holiday tradition as the Bessemer Extravaganza happened Thursday at both Minnequa and Columbian Elementary Schools.

The tradition was started by the late Ray Aguilera, who was a well know city leader in Pueblo. He wanted to make sure kids in the Bessemer neighborhood had a happy holiday.

The event in 2019 was held at the Colorado State Fairgrounds, where kids received bikes.

After he died in 2021, Aguilera's daughter continued the tradition. Kids and their families got food, toys, and they even got a visit from Santa Claus.

"It means a lot like, it's really nice," said Rachel Montoya, a Minnequa Elementary School parent. "At the school and then (to) do something for the community like this. The kids, they enjoy it. They've been doing it for the past couple of years that we've been here, so they enjoy it every year."

More than 700 students were in attendance for the event. The kids and their families all received gifts.

