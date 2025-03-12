'Barely see it,' card skimming devices found at several Pueblo convenience stores

PUEBLO — The Pueblo Police Department is warning people of card skimming happening at several locations across the Steel City. Card skimming is not a new crime, but Pueblo police say it's becoming increasingly common.

What signs can you look out for to keep your credit cards and money information safe?

Detective Vicars with the Pueblo Police Department suggests people use the acronym S.C.A.N., which stands for the following:



Scan the area

Check the device

Always shield PIN

Notify

He said card skimming happens within seconds and people need to be aware it is happening in Pueblo. It is as simple as inserting your card into a payment machine, typing in your PIN and within seconds, your card information is stolen from a fake device.

“Then boom, I mean your money's drained out of your account... and for some people in Pueblo, that's significant,” said Detective Vicars.

Police call this card skimming.

Eleanor Sheahan

“Card skimming is when an individual uses an illegal device which captures your card data off your debit or credit card," said Detective Vicars.

Detective Vicars said card skimmers can be different from one place to the next. Some are put on payment machines inside convenience stores, posing as fake keypads. Others are placed on gas pumps and some even include small cameras to capture someone typing in their PIN.

The illegal devices used in card skimming,collect card and PIN numbers to access your credit card numbers and bank accounts.

“They can use it at different stores. They can use it online. They can actually make another debit card with your information on there,” said Detective Vicars.

In February, the Pueblo Police Department found card skimmers at several 7-Eleven convenience stores and one at an ATM in Downtown Pueblo.

“We've been able to obtain video surveillance of these individuals. However, at this time, we haven't had an offender identified yet,” said Detective Vicars.

Crime Pueblo Police asking for help identifying alleged card skimmer suspects James Gavato

Detective Vicars said a good way to keep your card information safe is using the tap to pay option with your card or phone and to always make sure to cover your PIN number when you are typing it into a payment machine. He said another good way to avoid card skimming is paying with cash.

“Obviously scan around you.... If you see anything suspicious, report it. Also, look at the device or look at the payment machine. Run your fingers along the keypad, check the face plate, make sure there's no obvious signs of tampering,” said Detective Vicars.

Detective Vicars said if someone finds a card skimming device, let the store know, then call the Pueblo Police Department's non-emergency line at (719)553-2502.

