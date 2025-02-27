Watch Now
Pueblo Police asking for help identifying alleged card skimmer suspects

Card Skimming Suspects
Pueblo Police Department
Card Skimming Suspects
PUEBLO — The Pueblo Police Department is asking for help identifying two suspects who allegedly installed a card skimmer.

According to police, one of the men, who was wearing a black Nike hat distracted the clerk at a store while another man with black hair wearing a black jacket and ripped jeans installed a skimmer.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you are asked to call Detective Vicars at (719)553-3338. If you want to remain anonymous, visit the Pueblo Crime Stoppers website.

