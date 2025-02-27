Pueblo Police asking for help identifying alleged card skimmer suspects

PUEBLO — The Pueblo Police Department is asking for help identifying two suspects who allegedly installed a card skimmer.

According to police, one of the men, who was wearing a black Nike hat distracted the clerk at a store while another man with black hair wearing a black jacket and ripped jeans installed a skimmer.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you are asked to call Detective Vicars at (719)553-3338. If you want to remain anonymous, visit the Pueblo Crime Stoppers website.

___





USAFA clears cadet area following anonymous threat, investigation underway Investigators are trying to figure out who sent an anonymous threat to the Air Force Academy that forced evacuations this morning. USAFA clears cadet area following anonymous threat, investigation underway

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.