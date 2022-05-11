Baby formula shortage worsens, but pediatricians offer some advice to families

SOUTHERN COLORADO — Baby formula is getting even harder to come by as the country deals with continued supply chain disruptions and FDA recalls of some major brands.

Some local families are feeling the effects of the formula shortage, forcing them to consider alternatives to keep their baby fed.

"We actually go through a company called Paragon, and they're fabulous. We have to order our formula through them, and usually it is once a month and they ship all of the formula for the month directly to us. Usually they give us eleven canisters for the month which is great but this last time and few times before, it's been short. Trying to make it last has been difficult," said Caitlin Miller, Monument mother.

Miller says the latest shipment only contained five canisters for this month which may only last three weeks.

"We can switch between two different types of formulas, but even then there is now a shortage of the other kind of formula that we substitute it for. One of the thing that I've noticed when we've switched between the two formulas that we even have is diarrhea and constipation. That is just not something that I want for her," said Miller.

Since her 1-year-old daughter Emma Grace was born prematurely, she requires a specific type of formula with certain calories and nutrients.

"If we try to look at different formulas then we'll have to look at all options and see what is the closest one. We're worried about her medication not taking," said Miller. "We've considered me pumping again, but it takes time to build up the supply. It also wouldn't be what she needs, particular because she's always had formula in her breastmilk. She has always had this formula fortifier to try and get the nutrients that she needs."

Miller is not the only mother feeling the effects of the formula shortage.

"We use the Enfamil Gentle Use which is the purple can. It is not as full as it was six months ago, it's definitely decreased," said Theresa Henning, Colorado Springs mother.

She plans to switch her eight-month-old daughter Lylac to baby food in the next couple of months, but it's not an option for many other parents.

"I think the first thing to do is call your pediatrician and talk to them. They may have samples that they can give you to bide some time until the store is restocked. Obviously checking different stores and other areas. Sometimes on their website you can see if they have it in stock. The manufactures may also have some programs that you may be able to order directly from them," said Dr. Elizabeth Vansen, Peak Vista Community Health Centers.

Families in need of formula can go to their local WIC office or order directly from manufacturers. Baby2Baby has started creating formula and donating it to families in need, visit their website for more information. Here are a list of other resources:

· The First Visitor program with Peak Vista Community Health Centers | 719-344-6639 | Website [peakvista.org]

· Catholic Charities | 719-636-2345

· Mercy’s Gate | 719-277-7470

· Crossfire Ministries | 719-447-1806

For further information, families can reach out to our First Visitor program (which offers a variety of resources for parents) or contact their pediatrician.