Arrests made in Falcon shooting of five people, killing two teens

EL PASO COUNTY — Six "juvenile" suspects were arrested last month in connection with a shooting on February 5 of this year, according to a release from the El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPCSO).

Two of the victims, who were teenagers, died. Three other people were hospitalized.

The EPCSO originally received several calls on February 5, reporting multiple gunshots on Point Reyes Drive in Meridian Ranch of Falcon. Five victims were transported to a local hospital with varying degrees of injuries.

One victim died the same day,17-year-old Caleb Nickerson, identified by the El Paso County Coroner on February 7. Another victim, 17-year-old Javier Gamboa-Lopez, died five days later.

The EPCSO collaborated with multiple agencies including the FBI and ATF, among other agencies, in its investigation. Arrests were made last month on various charges for suspect involvement in the initial incident and on unrelated warrants. All those who were arrested were booked into juvenile detention centers.

Additional arrests are expected in the future, according to the EPCSO.

