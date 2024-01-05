Alleged courthouse shooter's hearing postponed, judge says he was 'too rowdy'

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A man who allegedly shot another man outside of the El Paso County Courthouse was scheduled for a preliminary hearing Thursday. It was postponed because the judge said he was too rowdy in transport.

The judge says that 29-year-old Shaquille Brown had to be taken back to the El Paso County Jail. His hearing has been moved to Mon. Jan. 8 at 9 a.m.

Brown is accused of shooting William Winters outside of the El Paso County Combined Courts building on Nov. 16.

According to the arrest affidavit, Brown shot Winters, who was carrying a baby, while he was entering the courthouse.

During interviews with law enforcement following the shooting, Brown told police that he feared for his life, and shot Winters for that reason.

He also told police that Winters assaulted him at a bar and that he was injured so badly that he needed surgery. He also said the victim threatened him on social media. When police asked him for his phone to review that, Brown said he lost it.

Police also asked him why he had a gun, which he was not allowed to do because of previous offenses. Brown said he got it from a friend that he knows quoting "from the streets."

In a previous news release, the Colorado Springs Police Department said that there was a previous relationship between Brown and Winters, but the details of that relationship were not made available.

____

