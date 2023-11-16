Colorado Springs Police investigating shooting in front of El Paso County courthouse

COLORADO SPRINGS — The El Paso County Combined Courts building on Tejon St in Colorado Springs is closed for the day as police investigate a shooting at the complex.

Details are still very limited on the incident reported before 10 a.m. Police are expected to provide more information in the 11:00 a.m. hour.

A Colorado Springs Police Department spokesperson says this is not an active shooter situation at this time and there is no threat to the community.

Anyone in the building right now is being released using the south entrance to protect the scene CSPD is investigating.

According to Colorado Springs Traffic, Tejon St is closed between Colorado Avenue and Vermijo Street.

Please avoid the area around the El Paso County Combined Courts building.

KOAA The El Paso County Combined Courts building on Tejon St in Colorado Springs (File Photo)

