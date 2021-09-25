Academy District 20 announces mask mandate

COLORADO SPRINGS — Starting Monday, Sept. 27, masks will be required for all Academy District 20 students in preschool through 12th grade while in indoor classroom settings or other large group indoor gatherings.

The announcement was sent out in a letter on Friday. The letter also said that all staff and visitors will also be required to wear masks.

The district said that more than 2,000 students and staff have had to quarantine during the first six weeks of school. They said this equates to more than 300 students in quarantine every week.

They said the quarantines and rising case numbers have caused students to miss school and have also caused school events to be canceled.

The district says they are introducing the mask requirement to avoid going to remote or hybrid learning.

