"A wrong has been righted" retired U.S. Space Command Leader weighs in on basing decision

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs will remain the home of U.S. Space Command beyond 2026 after President Biden made the decision to keep the command in its current home.

It's a decision being praised by Colorado political and business leaders.

Among the supporters of the decision, is retired U.S. Space Command Commander General Ralph "Ed" Eberhart. Gen. Eberhart lead the command before it was dissolved in 2002. Former President Donald Trump re-established the command in 2019.

Gen. Eberhart said the decision to remain in Colorado Springs, is the correct choice.

"The fact that it’s been here on and off since 1985, says something that Colorado Springs was a good custodian of U.S. Space Command,” Eberhart said.

Eberhart points to the importance of proximity with now two space force bases in the area, Peterson Space Force Base, where the command is based, and Schriever Space Force Base.

"There's a lot of benefit in that," Eberhart said, " I do think that mixture of the space contractors that we have here, coupled with the space force at Schriever and Peterson."

Before U.S. Space Command dissolved in 2002, it merged with U.S. Strategic Command, a decision Gen. Eberhart did not agree with at the time.

"I can't emphasize enough that was a mistake," Eberhart said.

There is financial impacts to keeping the command in Colorado Springs, some estimates in the billions of what it would cost to move the headquarters to Huntsville, Ala. where former Pres. Trump announced would be the permanent location until 2026, which Pres. Biden reversed Monday.

“I would say we haven’t reversed the decision, we’ve made the right decision,” Eberhart said.

Another concern for Eberhart, the impact on the continuity of the command, especially with emerging threats in space from places like Russia and China.

"I do think it’s important that this is not Huntsville versus Colorado Springs, this is not Alabama versus Colorado I think that this is about doing the right thing," Eberhart said.

