Colorado and Alabama leaders react to U.S. Space Command relocation decision

COLORADO — An Associated Press report Monday announced the decision by the Biden Administration to overturn the decision to permanently house U.S. Space Command in Huntsville, Alabama, and keep it in Colorado Springs.

The decision followed years of debate and controversy after the decision to move in the first place may have been considered a political one. Local state and local leaders are now applauding the administration's decision to overturn the move.

Their reactions are below:

“Over the past two and half years, we have repeatedly made the case that the Trump Administration’s decision to relocate U.S. Space Command was misguided. Today’s decision restores integrity to the Pentagon’s basing process and sends a strong message that national security and the readiness of our Armed Forces drive our military decisions. Colorado is the rightful home for U.S. Space Command, and our state will continue to lead America in space for years to come,” said U.S. Representative Michael Bennet.

Colorado United States Senator John Hickenlooper called this the end of a long-standing debate based on a political decision instead of a military strategic decision.

“For two and a half years we’ve known any objective analysis of this basing decision would reach the same conclusion we did, that Peterson Space Force Base is the best home for Space Command. After two investigations and rigorous review by the Department of Defense, the administration has made the decision that’s in our country’s best interest,” said U.S. Senator John Hickenlooper. “Most importantly, this decision firmly rejects the idea that politics – instead of national security – should determine basing decisions central to our national security. We’re grateful to the service members and civilians who serve at Space Command, keeping us safe at the cutting edge of this new frontier.”

“This is great news for Colorado and our national security — keeping U.S. Space Command in Colorado Springs is an exciting outcome for our state, military families, jobs, and businesses. This thoughtful and correct decision guarantees operational success for decades to come and improves our national defense. I personally advocated for Space Command to remain in Colorado with the former President and current administration. I am grateful to the strong, bipartisan coalition of leaders from across Colorado who never wavered in our commitment to keeping Space Command in our state and national defense,” said Governor Jared Polis.

"U.S. Space Command has flawlessly executed its mission in Colorado Springs since day one, and we celebrate the decision to keep U.S. Space Command in its rightful home, where reports show U.S. Space Command can achieve Full Operational Capability faster and at a lower cost than anywhere else,” said Lt. Governor Dianne Primavera. Lt. Governor Primavera serves as the co-chair of the Colorado Space Coalition.

Locally, Mayor Yemi Mobolade applauded the work on Twitter of state officials and the local efforts of the community to fight for the headquarters to stay locally.

Today’s announcement is an affirmation of what we already know. @CityofCOS is the home of space. Our City is now proud to be the permanent home of @US_SpaceCom , and we are committed to its long-term success. (1/5) pic.twitter.com/Kvk1DpmZV7 — Mayor Yemi (@MayorofCOS) July 31, 2023

The decision is shaking feathers among local and state leaders in Alabama. U.S. Representative of Alabama's 5th Congressional District says this is not the end of the fight for getting U.S. Space Command moved to Alabama.

The fight for Space Command isn’t over. pic.twitter.com/pmo7eBQris — Dale W. Strong (@RepDaleStrong) July 31, 2023

Alabama's 4th Congressional District's Robert Aderholt said he was outraged with the decision and called the Biden administration's decision a failure for national security.

"I am outraged to hear that the Secretary of the Air Force allowed politics to circumvent his, and the Department of Defense’s, own basing selection process that determined Huntsville, Alabama as the preferred location of SPACECOM. Huntsville was #1, Colorado Springs was #5," said U.S. Congressman Robert Aderholt.

