A Colorado WWII history group's stolen trailer, and some artifacts that were inside, have been recovered

A trailer that was stolen from a history group dedicated to “Colorado’s ski troopers,” and some of the artifacts that were inside, have been recovered.

The 10th Mountain Division Living History Group’s trailer was stolen from outside of a member’s home in Englewood in the early-morning hours of April 13. Inside was a kitchen set, netting, signage and a green tent.

In total, the stolen goods were worth an estimated $20,000.

A Tuesday statement from Dave Little, the founder of the 10th Mountain Division Living History Group, did not say which of the items were recovered or the condition of the items. While an investigation into the theft continues, “the news media coverage about this loss has been instrumental to the progress so far,” Little said.

Denver7 has launched a Denver7 Gives campaign to help the 10th Mountain Division Living History Group. The funds collected there and from other online fundraisers will go toward replacing stolen or damaged items, as well as upgrading security, Little said.

The living history group aims to preserve the memory of the famous 10th Mountain military division, veterans of which started several ski resorts including Vail, Steamboat, Aspen and Arapahoe Basin. Soldiers in the division trained at Camp Hale, located between Leadville and Vail in the Colorado mountains, during World War II.

In 2022, Camp Hale and the area of the Continental Divide that surrounds it were dedicated as a national monument.

Historians with the living history group have stockpiled memorabilia for decades and have displays at multiple museums in Colorado and the National Archive.

