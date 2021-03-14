DIA reopens after record snowstorm

DENVER — Officials announced Monday that operations have resumed at Denver International Airport. The airport said it is officially in storm recovery.
The record-breaking snowstorm that hit Colorado over the weekend prompted airport officials to cease operations Sunday. All of the airport's six runways were shut down and hundreds of flights were canceled.
On Monday, the airport said it has opened four of six runways and flights are actively landing and departing. Snow removal crews are working to reopen the two remaining runways.
Officials said delays and cancellations are possible tonight and tomorrow as airlines begin to recover their operations. Anyone scheduled to fly should check flight information before heading to the airport.
More than 27 inches of snow fell at the airport during the storm. That puts this storm as the fourth-largest in Denver history, topping the 23.8 inches that fell in the Dec. 24, 1982 storm.
DIA offered the following travel tips:
- Travelers should confirm their flight status with their airline before heading to the airport
- Motorists should drive with caution and allow extra time when heading to the airport. Make sure to give our plows room to do their job. Because area roadways could also be impacted, consider using the RTD A-Line.
- DEN is prepared with supplies in the event passengers get stranded overnight.
- Parking at DEN has changed due to COVID-19. DEN’s shuttle parking lots, including Pikes Peak and Mt. Elbert, East Economy lot, Terminal East Short Term parking and valet parking in both garages are currently closed. The West economy lot and both garages are open. Remember to check FlyDenver.com [flydenver.com] and signage on Peña Boulevard for the latest parking information.
- Face coverings are required to be worn by everyone when on airport property.