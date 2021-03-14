DIA reopens after record snowstorm

DENVER — Officials announced Monday that operations have resumed at Denver International Airport. The airport said it is officially in storm recovery.

The record-breaking snowstorm that hit Colorado over the weekend prompted airport officials to cease operations Sunday. All of the airport's six runways were shut down and hundreds of flights were canceled.

On Monday, the airport said it has opened four of six runways and flights are actively landing and departing. Snow removal crews are working to reopen the two remaining runways.

Officials said delays and cancellations are possible tonight and tomorrow as airlines begin to recover their operations. Anyone scheduled to fly should check flight information before heading to the airport.

More than 27 inches of snow fell at the airport during the storm. That puts this storm as the fourth-largest in Denver history, topping the 23.8 inches that fell in the Dec. 24, 1982 storm.

DIA offered the following travel tips: