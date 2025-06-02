8 injured in Colorado during alleged terror attack, suspect from El Paso County

BOULDER, Colo. (KOAA) — The man at the center of a suspected terror attack in Colorado is from El Paso County, according to the FBI.

The alleged attack was carried out in Boulder on Sunday during a pro-Israel demonstration along the Pearl Street Mall. Boulder Police Chief Stephen Redfearn said the department began receiving calls just before 1:30 p.m. Sunday about a man with a weapon setting people on fire outside the county courthouse. When authorities arrived, they took 45-year-old Mohamed Sabry Soliman into custody. Soliman was taken to the hospital before being taken to the Boulder County Jail, where he was booked on multiple charges. According to online jail records, Soliman was being held on a $10 million bond as of Monday morning.

The FBI is reporting there were eight victims, four women and four men ages 52 to 88. One of those victims was listed in "critical" condition.

Witnesses reported that the suspect used a makeshift flamethrower and threw an incendiary device into the crowd. The suspect was also heard to yell “Free Palestine” during the attack.

Watch as the FBI Investigates Boulder Attack Suspect El Paso County Connections

News5 was at the home Soliman believed to live at, in Cimarron Hills, Sunday night, as the FBI investigated. The law enforcement activity took place in the Washo Circle area near Shawnee Drive.

“Our strength as a society comes from our shared values, and our commitment to protecting one another. Any attempt to divide us through fear or harm has no place in Boulder -- Colorado or anywhere in our nation,” said FBI Denver Special Agent in Charge Mark Michalek. “We stand in full solidarity with those targeted. And we will continue to ensure that justice is pursued swiftly, support is provided to victims and their communities, and preventative action is taken to protect everyone’s safety.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-CALL-FBI. Anyone with digital media -- videos, social media posts, digital recordings–– is asked to upload that at www.fbi.gov/boulderattack.

“Boulder is not immune to tragedy sadly and I know a lot of people are scared right now and questioning how this happened and why. Boulder has recovered before from acts of violence before and we will again recover. I urge this community to come together. Now is not the time to be divisive,” Boulder Police Chief Stephen Redfearn said. “When this call came out today, our officers rushed to the scene as quickly as they could to protect our community and arrest the suspect and I’m very proud of their response. I also greatly appreciate all of our law enforcement and community partners who responded to help as well. I want to assure our Boulder community that we will have increased presence at many events and locations throughout the city to ensure safety.”

In a joint statement, leaders of Boulder’s Jewish community expressed their sorrow.

"We are saddened and heartbroken to learn that an incendiary device was thrown at walkers at the Run for Their Lives walk on Pearl Street as they were raising awareness for the hostages still held in Gaza," the statement said.

Watch How Members of the Boulder Jewish Community are Reacting to the Attack

Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser said it appears that this was a "hate crime."

“People may have differing views about world events and the Israeli-Hamas conflict, but violence is never the answer to settling differences. Hate has no place in Colorado," he said. "We all have the right to peaceably assemble and the freedom to speak our views. But these violent acts—which are becoming more frequent, brazen, and closer to home—must stop and those who commit these horrific acts must be fully held to account.”

First female Air Force Thunderbird solo pilot using retirement to teach and encourage others Retired Air Force Colonel Samantha Weeks was the first female solo Thunderbird pilot. Dianne Derby talks with her about what it took to get there as how she is using her retirement to teach and inspire others. First female Air Force Thunderbird solo pilot using retirement to teach and encourage others

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.