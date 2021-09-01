5 things you need to know: Wednesday, Sept. 1

SOUTHERN COLORADO — Good morning, Southern Colorado. Here are the 5 things you need to know for your Wednesday, September 1.

Vista Ridge High School Closed Due to COVID-19

Vista Ridge High School in Colorado Springs will be closed until Tuesday, Sept. 7 in response to the El Paso County Public Health Department locating an outbreak of COVID-19 in the Vista Ridge community. High school students will move to E-Learning during this closure. The closure also has an impact on sports and other activities at Vista Ridge.

Doctors Are Urging Coloradans to Get Flu Shots

Health officials are concerned that kids could become infected with the Flu and COVID-19 at the same time. As a result, doctors are encouraging Coloradans to get their Flu shots sooner rather than later this year. Flu vaccines are already being offered at several area pharmacies. Doctors say it's perfectly safe to get the Flu shot at the same time as a COVID-19 vaccine for kids 12 and older.

Afghanistan Veterans Aid

To Active Duty military members, veterans, family members, you are not alone. There are several resources available to anyone needing support amid the turmoil in Afghanistan.

Also, we are bringing you special coverage tonight from Fort Carson and Mount Carmel Veteran Service Center of Personal Stories about ways you can help and get support. This will be on our from four to seven p-m News5 programs.

If You Give a Child a Book

News5 is once again working to give Southern Colorado children the gift of reading with the return of our "If You Give a Child a Book" campaign. From now until Sept. 10, we are asking you to join us in raising money to buy kids a free book.

Any amount is welcome, especially since it only takes $5 to buy a child a brand new book.

Today's Forecast

Hot and hazy today before rain and thunderstorms move out of the mountains overnight. We're going to be weather alert today for heavy rain and flooding potential across the mountains, mainly the Sangre de Cristos and the surrounding burn scars for our region. Storms will start in the Western and Central mountains late this morning and slowly move East through the daytime. We'll start to see storms jump out towards I-25 by the end of the day, but most of the rain along and east of I-25 will come after 6 p.m. tonight. There could be some heavy rain and lightning along I-25 and the plains, but severe weather is not expected. We'll see rain move East overnight through the plains but dry out by Thursday morning.

