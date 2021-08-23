How to help Afghanistan veterans deal with the turmoil in the country

COLORADO SPRINGS — With the ongoing turmoil in Afghanistan, some veterans may be questioning their purpose, their service, and/or the sacrificed they made for their country.

Many veterans who fought in Afghanistan may feel helpless because everything that they did in the country is seemingly being unraveled. A lot of veterans need help dealing with these feelings. And if you're a civilian close to an Afghanistan veteran, you can play a part in helping them cope.

"I think there's this realization of: 'I wasn't enlisted, I can't help' and that's not the case," a Veteran who spoke to our news partner, Mike Banno, said. "I think just be compassionate and open and reach out. Tell them that you're there."

Sometimes, that small push towards help can make a life-saving difference since the Veterans Affairs reports that every 22 seconds in the United States a veteran commits suicide.

Here's a look at the resources in Colorado that can help veterans suffering from PTSD:

Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center

http://www. veteranscenter.org

530 Communication Cir, Colorado Springs CO 80905

719-309-4714

The Independence Center-Veteran In Charge

719-471-8181

www.theindependencecenter.org

729 S Tejon St. Colorado Springs, CO 80903

Operation TBI Freedom: A Program of Craig Hospital

303-789-8836/855-355-6824

otf@craighospital.org

www.craighospital.org/otf

565 Communications Cir #100 Colorado Springs, CO 80905

Veterans Crisis line

1-800-273-8255

Text 838255

Adaptive Adventures

303-679-2770

info@adaptiveadventures.org

1215 Nelson St #1 Lakewood, CO 80215

Cambium Counseling

970-235-0913

www.cambiumcounseling.com

410 9th St Golden, CO 80401

Center for People with Disabilites-Veterans Independence Program

303-442-8662

info@cpwd.orgwww.cpwd.org

1675 Range St. Boulder, CO 80301

Colorado Discover Ability

970-257-1222

office@cdagj.orgwww.cdagj.org

601 Struthers Ave Grand Juction, CO 81501

Community Reach Center

303-853-3500

communityreachcenter.org

Defense and Veterans Brain Injury Center (DVBIC)

1-800-870-9244

info@dvbic.orghttp://dvbic.dcoe.mil

Eagle’s Nest Ranch

303-596-2784

eaglesnestranch501@gmail.comwww.eaglesnestranch.org

40757 County Road 21 Elizabeth, CO 80107

Give an Hour

www.giveanhour.orginfo@giveanhour.org

Harmony Acres Equestrian Center

970-261-5899

info@harmonyacresec.orgwww.harmonyacresec.org

Harmony’s Heart Coaching-The Wind Rider Project

720-585-9828

http://thewindriderproject.comglenn@harmonysheartcoaching.com

Healing Warriors Program

970-776-8387

info@healingwarriorsprogram.orgwww.healingwarriorsprogram.org

1136 E Stuart St. #42202 Fort Collins, CO 80525

Hearts and Horses Therapeutic Riding Center

970-663-4200

info@heartsandhorses.orgwww.heartsandhorses.org

163 N County Rd 29 Loveland, CO 80537

Help Heal Veterans

970-424-0499

grandjunction@healvets.orgwww.healvets.org

2500 North Ave Grand Junction, CO 81501

