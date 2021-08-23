How to help Afghanistan veterans deal with the turmoil in the country

COLORADO SPRINGS — With the ongoing turmoil in Afghanistan, some veterans may be questioning their purpose, their service, and/or the sacrificed they made for their country.
Many veterans who fought in Afghanistan may feel helpless because everything that they did in the country is seemingly being unraveled. A lot of veterans need help dealing with these feelings. And if you're a civilian close to an Afghanistan veteran, you can play a part in helping them cope.
"I think there's this realization of: 'I wasn't enlisted, I can't help' and that's not the case," a Veteran who spoke to our news partner, Mike Banno, said. "I think just be compassionate and open and reach out. Tell them that you're there."
Sometimes, that small push towards help can make a life-saving difference since the Veterans Affairs reports that every 22 seconds in the United States a veteran commits suicide.
Here's a look at the resources in Colorado that can help veterans suffering from PTSD:
Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center
http://www. veteranscenter.org
530 Communication Cir, Colorado Springs CO 80905
719-309-4714
The Independence Center-Veteran In Charge
719-471-8181
www.theindependencecenter.org
729 S Tejon St. Colorado Springs, CO 80903
Operation TBI Freedom: A Program of Craig Hospital
303-789-8836/855-355-6824
otf@craighospital.org
www.craighospital.org/otf
565 Communications Cir #100 Colorado Springs, CO 80905
Veterans Crisis line
1-800-273-8255
Text 838255
Adaptive Adventures
303-679-2770
info@adaptiveadventures.org
1215 Nelson St #1 Lakewood, CO 80215
Cambium Counseling
970-235-0913
www.cambiumcounseling.com
410 9th St Golden, CO 80401
Center for People with Disabilites-Veterans Independence Program
303-442-8662
info@cpwd.orgwww.cpwd.org
1675 Range St. Boulder, CO 80301
Colorado Discover Ability
970-257-1222
office@cdagj.orgwww.cdagj.org
601 Struthers Ave Grand Juction, CO 81501
Community Reach Center
303-853-3500
communityreachcenter.org
Defense and Veterans Brain Injury Center (DVBIC)
1-800-870-9244
info@dvbic.orghttp://dvbic.dcoe.mil
Eagle’s Nest Ranch
303-596-2784
eaglesnestranch501@gmail.comwww.eaglesnestranch.org
40757 County Road 21 Elizabeth, CO 80107
Give an Hour
www.giveanhour.orginfo@giveanhour.org
Harmony Acres Equestrian Center
970-261-5899
info@harmonyacresec.orgwww.harmonyacresec.org
Harmony’s Heart Coaching-The Wind Rider Project
720-585-9828
http://thewindriderproject.comglenn@harmonysheartcoaching.com
Healing Warriors Program
970-776-8387
info@healingwarriorsprogram.orgwww.healingwarriorsprogram.org
1136 E Stuart St. #42202 Fort Collins, CO 80525
Hearts and Horses Therapeutic Riding Center
970-663-4200
info@heartsandhorses.orgwww.heartsandhorses.org
163 N County Rd 29 Loveland, CO 80537
Help Heal Veterans
970-424-0499
grandjunction@healvets.orgwww.healvets.org
2500 North Ave Grand Junction, CO 81501