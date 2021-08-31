Vista Ridge High School pauses in-person learning due to COVID-19 outbreak

EL PASO COUNTY — On Tuesday, School District 49 announced that in-person learning and activities will be suspended at Vista Ridge High School due to a cluster of COVID-19 cases.

The suspension is set to last until Monday, September 6. During this time, students will switch to E-learning at home.

Vista Ridge has also postponed and canceled all athletic events until next Tuesday as well.

Meanwhile, parents and students are being encouraged to self-monitor for symptoms.

Earlier this week, Patriot High School announced they were switching to E-learning indefinitely, due to "multiple infectious diseases present in the community," and that district is "managing clusters of cases, using multiple, target mitigation strategies."

Earlier this month, some parents expressed concern after D49 stated they would not follow El Paso County health recommendations.

In a letter, they said that they wouldn't act as enforcement agents for public health recommendations or requirements, and if someone is tested for COVID-19 or another virus, results would not have to be reported.

